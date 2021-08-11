Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Barry Lynn Hagemann was born in Spokane, WA on June 17, 1944 to William and Alice Hagemann. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in the summer of 1966 and married the love of his life, Alexis Mae Reynolds on August 12, 1966 in Spokane, WA.
Barry had many hobbies; rock hounding, hunting, fishing, camping, jewelry making, his horses and llamas and watching his granddaughter, Alexis, play soccer. He was a basketball and baseball coach for Selah Middle School for many years. He always enjoyed being with family.
Barry was an Art and Physical Education teacher in East Wenatchee and Selah. He retired from teaching in 2009.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Hagemann and his mother, Alice Hagemann, his father-in-law, Charles Reynolds, mother-in-law Clelia Reynolds and his beloved wife, Alexis Mae Hagemann.
Barry is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Susie and Ray Matteson, brother Bill Hagemann, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Katie Hagemann, son and girlfriend Andrew Hagemann and Rachael Dorr, grandson Blayne Hagemann, granddaughter Alexis Hagemann, his family dogs Max, Edith and Jack and many other cousins, nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
