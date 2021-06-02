Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Barbra Joan Rowe, 81, died Friday May 28, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. Barbra (Bobby Joe, to her sister Donna) was born March 18, 1940 in Yakima to Myrl (Bob) and Emma Roberts. She was raised in Buena and grew up working beside her dad in the family orchards. Barbra attended Toppenish High School and later went to Washington State College (WSU) – GO COUGS! While a sophomore at Top-HI, Barbra met her high school sweetheart, Ken Rowe. They were married in 1959 and while dad went to Korea, mom stayed and helped Grandpa Bob in the orchards. In 1967 they had a daughter Tracy and two years later Mark joined the family (Mark always thought he was the favorite child). Barb was an amazing mom and very proud of her children. She attended all sporting events and other activities they were involved in. In the spring and summer months she drove the kids to all the junior rodeos around the valley and would hide her eyes when Mark rode the rough stock. Other adventures with the family included camping, fishing on the Klickitat River, and going to Long Beach (her favorite place) to watch the kite’s fly.
Barbra had a passion for sewing and was an amazing seamstress. She made a lot of her own clothing and enjoyed doing alterations for friends and families in the valley. Mom worked for the Mt. Adams school district first as a para-professional, then secretary at the middle school/high school in White Swan where she also acted as the Cheer Coach. Working in the district, Barb came to be a second “mom” to many of the students. Barbra loved the White Swan community and all “her kids” that went through the school system. One of her favorites things was to attend the Pow Wows at the Pavilion and watch “her kids” dance. Mom also loved to cook and made the best apple pies, among other desserts. She was proud of her German heritage and shared her family’s traditional recipes with her kids and grandchildren. Barbra retired in 2002 after 28 years with the district, moving with dad to Federal Way to help take care of his mother, Grandma Betty. While on the west side and needing to keep busy, mom went to work in the original Brown and Hailey in downtown Tacoma and later in the outlet store in Fife. Grandma Barb loved to have her grandkids stay with her, supplying them with a trampoline and having Grandpa build a tee pee for them in the backyard. After it was built, she sewed the canvas and had the kids paint it, bringing a little bit of the valley with her. In 2014 they moved back to Yakima, residing in the West Valley area ever since.
Barbra is preceded in death by her parents Myrl and Emma Roberts and brother in-law John Stewart. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ken, sister Donna Mae Stewart of Naples, Florida, daughter, Tracy (Will) of Zillah- and for the record, the favorite child; a son, Mark (Karyn) of Yakima, grandchildren, Jessica, Kaylee, Taylor, Cassidy, Carson, Gina (Colton), Anthony and her great grandchild, Bristol Paige who was born in February.
At Barbra’s request there will be no services. Memorial donations are suggested to Parkinson’s research and/or the American Heart Association and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Rest in peace Momma Rowe, we love you.
