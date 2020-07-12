Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On a beautiful summer morning, July 7, 2020 Barbara Ruth Hillegeist entered into the care of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Barbara was born October 7, 1933 in Paradise, Kansas to Floyd and Lydia Houser. She was the middle child, between her brother Bill and younger sister Karen. She graduated high school and married her sweetheart, Larry Kent Hillegeist. They shared 50 wonderful years together and had 6 children. They lived in various places, Kansas, California, Utah and Washington. Barbara was outgoing, full of life and made many friends over the years. She liked to travel, collect stuffed bears and old dolls and go to yard sales. She was a good Christian woman who attended church until her health prevented it.
She leaves behind her children Tony Hillegeist, Debi Hammett, Tod Hillegeist and Mike Hillegeist, 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, her sister Karen Creighton, and numerous nieces and nephews and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Larry, her son, Jeffry, and daughter, Nancy.
Private graveside services were held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
