Mrs. Barbara R. Scouller, 78, peacefully passed away on March 1st, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA. She was born on July 9th, 1942 in Toppenish, WA to Virgil and Viola (Nedeff) Brower.
Barbara grew up in Toppenish, WA. She attended West Valley High in Yakima, WA in 1957. After high school, she devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother.
Barbara married Daniel Scouller Sr. on March 7th, 1958 in Goldendale, WA. They were happily married for sixty-three years. Barbara was a member of a competitive bowling league where was known for being an avid bowler. She enjoyed baking, canning, and sewing.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Virgil and Viola; her siblings Maryann Hubbard, Dorothy Schmelza, Joyce “Jo” Piercy, Clifford Brower, and Virgil “Junior” Brower; her son Daniel Scouller Jr; her granddaughter Amy Scouller; and her great-grandchildren Logan Griffith and LilyMay Schoonmaker.
Barbara is survived by her dedicated husband Daniel of Parker, WA; her sons Robert (Lily) Scouller of Vancouver, WA, and John (Diane) Scouller of Vancouver, WA; her daughters Barbara (Reggy) Scott of Vancouver, WA, Diane (Sam) Maxwell of Yakima, WA, and Linda (Steve) Kroon of Yakima, WA; her nineteen grandchildren, forty-five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
To honor Mrs. Scouller and leave condolences one can visit www.shawandsons.com. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family.
