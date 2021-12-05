Barbara Paxton, 82, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona passed away November 22, 2021 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada following a stroke. Mom was born July 29, 1939 in Yakima, Washington at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to Clarence and Dorothea Burlingame (Elliott). Barbara attended school in Yakima, graduating from Yakima High School in 1958.
Mom stayed at home raising her children and when she returned to work, it was mainly in the fruit industry. She retired from Highland Fruit in 1996. Mom enjoyed traveling with Ken in their motorhome, visiting many places along the way and spending winters in San Felipe, Mexico. In 1998 she settled in Lake Havasu. Beside traveling, mom enjoyed cooking and spending time with family. She married Ken Paxton in 1988.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Ken, daughter Brenda VanGuse, and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Schneider) McVey of Fallon, Nevada, brother Allen Burlingame of Yakima, Washington, nieces Kimberly Neyland, and Deneen Smith, nephew Timothy Burlingame, cousin Lynn Mears, stepchildren Kevin Paxton, Rick Paxton, and Shereen Hunt. She is also survived by her beloved pet Millie.
There will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Yakima Washington.
Mom~ I may not see your smile, hear your voice or feel your touch, but I do have memories that will last a lifetime. I love and miss you so much.
