Barbara May Henyan-Clark passed away on November 20, 2020 at Summitview Healthcare surrounded by loving hands who knew her well. She is now in joyous communion with those who have gone before her.
Mom’s journey began in Green Bluff in the Spokane Valley. Her parents were John Arthur Day and Dorothy Marie (Welliver) Day. Her maternal heritage is traced back to Hans Peter Wohleben, born in 1570 in Saarbrucken, Rhein, Prussia, Germany. Four generations later, Johann Jacob Wohleben arrived in the United States in 1720 and the family began their journey west.
Mom’s grandfather, Reuben Day, born in England in 1861, arrived in the United States at the age of seventeen. He settled in Green Bluff on 160 acres of land and purchased an additional 120 acres from the Northern Pacific Railroad.
The Day Road on the southeast Bluff is named for him. Mom’s dad, John Arthur, was born here on May 10, 1907. He and Dorothy had nine children: John A. Jr., Barbara May, Marjorie, Steven, Jack, Tom, Patricia and the twins, Kathleen and Pauleen.
Mom met dad, Loren Donald Henyan, in 1950. She was living with, and working for, a nursing home owned by Vic and Marvel Bleisner in Spokane.
Dad came to visit a parishoner from his church and met mom. They were married March 3, 1950 and blended their families, Dale, Scott and Dan. Before moving to Yakima in 1953, they added Craig and Pam to the family.
So began the household of seven. I first remember mom volunteering as a “candy striper” at Memorial Hospital while raising her young family. She studied during this time to acquire her LPN license. In 1956, she was employed at West Valley Nursing Home in a supervisory position, leaving there to work for the family practice of Dr. Merlin Anderson. In 1966, she accepted a position with Dr. Stanley Coffin. She so enjoyed ten years as his nurse; at the same time taking college courses, studying for her registered nursing license. Mom left Dr. Coffin in 1976 to complete her final year of college, working part time at Yakima Memorial Hospital.
She reached her life-long goal in June of 1977 and we celebrated in her joy!
She wrote on her graduation picture, “I am now a Registered Nurse. I give thanks to my Lord in Heaven and my dear family and friends. Without them and the Grace of God, I could never have made it.”
She accepted a position at New Valley Osteopathic Hospital as a head nurse in the surgical department and department manager of infection control. Many life-long friendships were formed here with doctors, nurses and patients over the course of eleven years.
Mom ended her nursing career at Summitview Living Care Centers, retiring in 1995.
Our family was kept busy in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Brownies. Mom sewed all our clothes worn at the Diamond Jubilee in 1960. She spent many years singing in the Sweet Adelines while dad sang in Barbershop. Much of our lives were spent at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. Mom sang in the church choir and enjoyed years of participation in Cursillo. Dad was the choir director while her children were acolytes, choir members and Sunday school teachers. Our home was always filled with music.
Fun filled days and nights were spent at the cabin on White Pass. We fished on the lake, played in the creek, sled down the hill behind the cabin and played many games of backgammon and cribbage.
Mom and dad enjoyed years of travel, taking their four eldest grandchildren on cruises for their high school graduation. They particularly enjoyed a trip through the Panama Canal.
Dad passed away in 1993.
Mom continued the tradition of sending Christmas cards and in 1994, received a reply from Leonard Clark, whom she had known for years through Barbershop.
They married in April of 1995 at First Prebyterian Church. Oh what fun they had!
A Winter home in Arizona, greeting new great grandchildren, cruises and a holiday in New Zealand and Australia. When in Yakima, they attended the Peace of Christ Church in Naches. When mom was diagnosed with dementia, they moved to the retirement apartments at Living Care, meeting and greeting new and known friends. With great sadness, we said our goodbyes to Leonard in 2015. Mom continued to live in Skilled Care until her passing on November 20, 2020. Mom never asked from anyone else what she didn’t expect from herself. She left us the gifts of faith, laughter and song.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, two sons, four brothers, three sisters and her great-grandson Derek. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen, sons Scott (Carolyn) and Dan, and daughter Pam (Jim), daughters-in-law Beve and Linda (Dick), fifteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, as well as her bonus step-daughter Ann, stepson Alan, three granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank the care givers at Summitveiw Healthcare for many years of compassionate care and comfort, Dr. Emmons, Christy, and especially Eileen Henley, a friend for life, whose guidance led us through mom’s illness, and who lovingly watched over her when we could not be there.
Mom’s final wish would be to honor all health care workers, whose hands are blessed by God.
Mom’s life will be celebrated in 2021 in Yakima and Green Bluff. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Barbara would tell you her favorite song is ‘How Great Thou Art’ and to honor her Irish heritage, she prays, “As you go on your way, may the Lord Jesus Christ go with you. May He be near you and defend you: may He go before you to show you the way; behind you to encourage you; beside you to befriend you; above you to watch over you; and within you to give you peace. In the name of the Father, and the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, God forevermore. Amen.”
