Barbara Joyce (Jennings) Clausing, wife, mother, and grandmother, died on Wednesday September 15, 2021, at Cottage in the Meadow.
Mrs. Clausing was born February 25, 1943 in Toppenish, Washington to parents Howard and Elizabeth Jennings. On October 8, 1960 she married Douglas S. Clausing.
Barbara was an avid homemaker who took great joy in her family and maintaining the household. In addition, she managed the family business Spring Creek Nursery located in their back yard for about 10 years and previously worked at Borton Fruit Packing company. Barbara took great interest and pride in her family and was always very involved. She loved hosting events in the home, spending time with family, and the ocean.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Douglas Clausing, two children, Christopher and Russell, grandchild Krista Testerman, and two great-grandchildren. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
