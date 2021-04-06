Barbara Joyce James

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Barbara was born May 23, 1951 to William Gerald James and Gloria Grace (Ganuelas) Shilow in Yakima, Wa.
She was the eldest child of many more to come. Barbara was a descendent of Yakama Nation and enrolled member of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.
Barbara attended school in Wapato and graduated with her sister Lois in 1970.
She married Roger Puyette and their son Lee was born in 1971. They divorced but remained forever friends.
20 years later her daughter Krystal was born, a blessed miracle, “her Sunshine.”
Barbara enjoyed camping, picking huckleberries, gardening, and visiting numerous family and friends.
She participated in many sports, volleyball, basketball, softball, and she was very good at it. She loved the Seattle Seahawks, never missing a game. Barbara had worked various places in Seattle.
The Puget Sound Council of Government. She dedicated her secretarial skills to help the homeless.
Barbara was honored by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians as Elder of the year.
This was such an honor for her. She weaved beautiful baskets. The last one she made was for Aunt Dolly Ganuelas Badonie.
Barbara loved her siblings. Brothers and sisters meant everything to her. Her life revolved around her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Lee Puyette and wife Yadiria, daughter Krystal James and Cedric Jack, sisters, Lois Sapuay, Joni Paul, Karen Eneas, Dixie Brisbois and Frederick, brothers, Randy James and wife Melody, Mike Shilow and wife Carolyne, and Patrick Shilow and wife Verna.
She is preceded in death by her father William James, mother Gloria Ganuelas Shilow, step father Mathew Shilow, paternal grandparents, Thompson and Marie (Craig) James, maternal grandparents, Casey and Blanche (Winnier) Watlamet, grandfather Steve Ganuelas, sisters Dana Luke, and Angela Shilow, brothers Anthony Shilow and William Gerald James Jr., and numerous family members too many to list.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In