On April 23, 2020, Barbara Jean Larson, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Union Gap, Washington. She was a beautiful, faith-filled woman who is now resting with the Lord peacefully in Heaven.
Barbara was born on July 15, 1929, the daughter of Vernon and Anona (Cox) Peterson in Pipestone, Minnesota. During her teen years, her family moved to Artesian, South Dakota. Barbara graduated, one of twelve seniors, from Artesian High School in 1947. She went on to complete a teaching degree in Madison, South Dakota. Her first teaching job was in Watertown, South Dakota. There, a student’s mother saw an eligible catch in Barbara, and she requested Barbara write to her adult son, John, who was in the Air Force at the time. That correspondence began a love story that eventually led John and Barbara to a September 2, 1952 wedding. Their married life began in Watertown, where they had two loving sons, Scott and Jon. Then in 1967 the family moved west to Union Gap, Washington.
In Yakima, Barbara restarted her teaching career at St. Paul’s Elementary School. There she made many life-long friendships. She retired in 1996, but continued for many years substituting at St. Paul’s and in the Yakima School District. Barbara loved her career in teaching and often met former students or their parents at church or around town. Her excellent memory made remembering names easy even years after her retirement. Barbara was a lifelong learner, always interested in reading for inspiration and news. She kept in contact with family in South Dakota, continuously curious about the people and events happening around her and her family.
Barbara loved to travel. After her husband John’s passing in 1985, she began traveling with her sister, Sandy. They toured and cruised around Europe, Canada, Mexico, and all across the United States, visiting cities, places, and many of the National Parks. Two favorite places were Hawaii and Sandy’s beach house in Morro Bay, California, where Barbara spent many relaxing summers.
She was a convert to Catholicism and a member of Holy Redeemer Church in Yakima. She enjoyed many coffee-chats after Masses with her friends. She loved her faith-life and was always in pursuit of deepening it. She was involved in the Cursillo movement, meeting weekly for inspiration and faith sharing. Barbara was also a member of the Young Ladies Institute enjoying years of involvement with dear friends.
Barbara is survived by her son, Scott (Rita) Larson of Yakima, WA; sister Sandy (Rod) Gust of Clovis, CA; grandchildren Michael (Julie) of Chapel Hill, NC; Christie (Daryl) Dunckel of Spokane, WA; Stephanie (Phil) Christenson of Kenmore, WA; and Eric Larson (McKenzi) of North Salt Lake, UT; six great-grandchildren, Scott, Cheyenne, Grace, Vienna, Eli, and Lucan, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Barbara has left her family with an abundance of love, countless memories to hold in our hearts, and faith that we will meet again.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Anona; her loving husband John; her beloved son Jon; a brother, Deloyce Peterson; and great-granddaughter Callie Dunckel.
Barbara will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. A Mass and Celebration of her life at Holy Family Church is planned for a later date for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Barbara’s name to Christ the Teacher Catholic School, 5508 W. Chestnut Avenue, Yakima, WA 98908. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
