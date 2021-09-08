Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Barbara Jean King left this world and entered Heaven on August 28, 2021. She was a devoted wife to Jim and loving mother to Ron Sellers Jr. (Angie) and Steve Sellers (Teri), stepdaughter to Rhonda, and sister to Marci. She was deeply loved by her grandchildren, Anthoney (Marlo) and Apryl (Efren) and her five great-grandchildren. She left a hole only God can fill. Proverbs 3:5-6
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
