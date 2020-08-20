WE REMEMBER. Married 70 years on August 20, 2020.
Our parents Barbara and Dick Johnson would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this day. Our mother Barbara Jean Johnson passed away on June 18, 2020 after a short battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. She was preceded in death by her parents, many brothers and sisters and a granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband Richard of Yakima, sister Linda Moreland of Yakima, daughter, Patti (Vic) Knight of Shoreline, WA, son David (Cindy) of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren Elisa (Kent) of Yakima, Dustin/Corey Johnson, Montrose, Molly Knight of Edmonds, WA, and Emily (Dave) Patrick of Brier, WA, 6 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara Jean Vincent was born Feb. 25, 1933 to Myrtle Roberts and John Edgar Vincent in Seattle, WA. She met and married Richard (Dick) Johnson on August 20, 1950. After their retirement they moved to Yakima in 1992 and spent the winters in Arizona for 26 years.
She was a wonderful mother to not only us but to many who knew her at Salmon Creek Elementary School in Seattle as Mrs. Johnson. She started working as a cashier in the lunchroom in Sept. 1963. She continued as an office manager, nurse, for 29 years until her retirement in 1992. She was a Camp Fire Girl leader for many years, and received a golden acorn award at Salmon Creek after many years of service.
She was an extremely gifted artist. She worked in oils using saw blades and created her own designs. She worked in clay and pottery. She did all her own cards and sent to family and friends whom she loved. She put much attention and time into each card. She taught herself to crochet and she knit many afghans for all her family. She was also an incredible cook and loved the art of it. We are blessed she wrote down the recipes for us to always enjoy.
The last ten years she spent doing extensive genealogy of her family back to the early 1800’s. She met so many people related and loved to get acquainted. Mom and Dad had so many friends from all over.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and always encouraged and befriended so many in her life. She is dearly missed by all her friends but especially her husband and family.
