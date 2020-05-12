Valley Hills Funeral Home
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Barbara Jean Jackson, a long-time resident of Parker, WA. She passed away Saturday, the 9th of May 2020 in her hometown of Parker.
Barbara Jean Scouller was born August 3rd, 1939 to Daniel and Marjorie (Ward) Scouller. She had two siblings, Danny and Nancy.
She married Raymond Jackson, together they had five children, John, Raymond, Karen, RayeLynn and Howard. Barbara was a homemaker and her family meant everything to her. She enjoyed family gatherings and any time spent with her kids and grandkids.
She loved camping, parades with her princess Mykenzie, Mickey Mouse, roosters, and NASCAR. She never met a stranger and never cared what anyone else thought.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Jackson, son Howard Jackson, her parents Marjorie and Daniel Scouller and her sister Nancy.
She is survived by her children, John (Mary) Jackson, Karen (Mark) Allen, RayeLynn Jackson (Pat Wilson), and Raymond Jackson, as well as her grandkids and great-grandkids and everyone else that loved her.
Family services will be held Thursday May 14th, 2020 at West Hills Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
