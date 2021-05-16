Barbara Jean Houghton passed away in the comfort of her home on May 7, 2021 after a long battle with myelofibrosis. Barb was born March 22, 1945 to Julia and Herbert Brandner in Vancouver, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Ronald and Allen Brandner, sister Phyllis Ingrim, two daughters, Debbie and Terri, and her grandson Justin. She is survived by her loving husband Gary Houghton, who never left her side, her daughter Christy, and sons Jerry and Scotty. Barb was also a grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Barb worked as an OB Tech at Memorial Hospital in Yakima, WA for 35 years. Barb thoroughly enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed camping, fishing, rides in the hills, reading, crossword puzzles, and animals. Barb had a caring nature and a kindness about her that others couldn’t help but love. She was truly loved and will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Barb requested that any donations be made to St. Judes.
