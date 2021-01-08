Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Barbara Jane (Mains) Gaub, 84, wife of Ken Gaub, went to her heavenly reward at 6:20 AM on January 4, 2021. Born July 12, 1936, in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Florence Mains. Barb was not your average homemaker as she spent many years raising her family in a bus, while traveling around the world in ministry with her husband and family. She was a devoted wife and loving mother to her children and many others. The Gaubs had celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary September 17, 2020. A humble woman of deep faith, Barb loved to sing, do gardening and read, but her greatest joy was serving the Lord, her family and those around her. From a young pastor’s and evangelist’s wife, to a Speaker in her own right, she co-conducted over 100 tours overseas, traveled to over 85 countries and was the ghost writer of several Christian books. Barb always placed the needs of others before herself, exemplifying the Proverbs 31 woman. She was dearly loved by her husband, family and multitudes of people throughout the world and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, two sons, Kenneth Jr. and Daniel, and sister-in-law Shirley Ericson-Schmitt. She is survived by her husband Ken Gaub, son Nathan Gaub (wife Doris), daughter-in-law Dawndee Gaub, and daughter Becki Segura (husband Santiago), all of Yakima; sisters-in-law Carol McMurray of Tulsa, OK; Esther (husband Pat) Ragan of Spokane, WA, Ruth (husband Gary) Eaton of Porterville, CA and brother-in-law Mike (wife DeeDee) Gaub of Yakima, eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. There will be family services only, but services will be livestreamed and made viewable by using a link under Barbara’s obituary at www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories or condolences can be shared, or contact Becki@kengaub.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to Ken Gaub Ministries, PO Box 1, Yakima, WA 98907.
