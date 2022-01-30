Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Barbara J. Canter, 84, passed away January 20, 2022, at the Chateau Gardens Memory Care in Renton, Washington. She was born August 12, 1937, in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Julian (Dude) and Wyllamay (Billie) Sorrell, the first of ten children. The family moved from Colorado to Yakima, Washington in the mid 1940’s.
Barb met Walter Canter in Yakima. They were married on her 17th birthday in 1954. In 1956, Walt was hired on at The Boeing Company. They relocated to Renton, Washington where they built their life and raised three daughters. Barb worked part time as a grocery store demonstrator and she worked with the elections from time to time, but her priority was her home and her family.
She enjoyed music, gardening, thrift store shopping and all kinds of crafting. Sewing, ceramics and holiday decorations were her favorites. She was an animal lover who raised many cats and birds, and a couple of dogs. She would feed EVERY critter that came to her kitchen window. She and Walt did travel a lot with his political career, but they really enjoyed cruising in their retirement years.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Walter, her daughter Janice Waters, three sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her daughters Debra (Dennis) Martin and Jacquelyn West, her sisters Linda Sorrell and Lola (Lee) Orr, her dear friend and sister-in-law Betty Canter, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Monday, February 7, 2022, at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home in Yakima, Washington (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Burial will follow at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in