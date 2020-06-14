Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Barbara Grimm, 86, of Naches, WA passed away at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Las Vegas, NV to Mildred and Bert Raymond.
Barbara had a very full and adventurous life. While she loved the challenge of running the ranch with her husband Frank for many years prior to his death, she also loved her many travels and especially trips to Disney with her partner Bob in her later years. One of the highlights of those travels is the cruise they took on the St. Lawrence Seaway. After Bob’s passing, her final years were spent enjoying time with family and living on the horse ranch with her daughter and son-in-law. She also loved a good game of Mexican Train and putting puzzles together and coloring with her great-granddaughter Bella.
While her family and friends will, and already do miss her greatly, we take comfort in knowing that she is already planning the next big adventure with the love of her life.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Frank Grimm, her longtime companion and soul mate, Robert Way, her sister, Pauline, and brother Ray.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald (Kay) Raymond, her son, Randy Renner, her daughter, Cynthia (Les) Kanzler, step daughter, Patricia Lawrence, grandsons, Justin (Alison) Steward and Tim, granddaughter, Kimberly, great-grandchildren, Elijah Freisz and Arabella Steward as well as several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was laid to rest on Thursday, June 11th at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima, WA. A celebration of life is planned for July 11th; the details of which will be provided at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warriors Foundation, both of which she proudly supported. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
