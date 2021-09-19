September 5, 1932 - September 8, 2021
Barbara Fall-Crawford was a beautiful, loving and Christian woman, who lived a life full of love and laughter. After being born Acme, WA, she spent her childhood and adult life living and working in western Washington. During the ‘60’s, Barbara participated in the NASCAR Powder Pouf races in Silverdale, where she earned the title of Lead Foot Mama. In 1999, Barbara and her husband, Chuck Fall, retired to the Yakima Valley. Chuck passed in 2002. In 2005, she married Sam Crawford, Sr. and moved to Bellingham, WA. Upon Sam’s passing in 2018, Barbara returned to her home in Yakima Valley.
Barbara, having just celebrated her 89th birthday, passed away peacefully in her home in Selah on September 8, 2021, surrounded by her children. She is survived by a daughter Charlie and her husband Monte, a son Bill and his wife Jan, her brother Ernie and his wife Nancy, niece Debbie and nephew Dan and his wife Kathleen, and two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Bethel Nazarene Church, 1103 W. Mead Ave., Yakima, WA. If not able to attend, the Memorial service in person, people can attend by Zoom. For information about attending the service by Zoom contact Bill Fall at billfall62@gmail.com. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
