Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our mother, Barbara Englund. Greater joy is felt knowing that she is finally at peace as she enters heaven to join our Dad, her parents, brother and other loved ones. Barbara passed-on just before midnight on February 12th, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born on September 9th, 1930, to Edward and Inez Kendrick, in Yakima, WA. She was soon joined by her dear brother “Uncle Bud.”
Barbara spent her younger years in Yakima and later moved to Selah where she graduated from Selah High School. It was there that she met our Dad, Ambert Englund. After his stint in the Navy, he returned to Selah and married his high school sweetheart. Barbara and Am were the proud parents of Gail Davenport (Aaron), Rhonda Dolsen (Bill) and Doug Englund. They were also blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Barbara was a fulltime mother with involvement in all our activities. We enjoyed weekends and summer vacations boating, waterskiing, and camping with friends and extended family. Thanks to our mom, there was always enough food to keep everyone going.
Barbara’s faith was shared with others through prayer and her dedication to Bible studies over the years. She also participated in Christian Women’s Club and taught Sunday school.
She cherished many fond memories of traveling with our Dad to Spain, Hong Kong and their favorite trip of all… a road trip covering many of the states across our country. They chose to retire in Arizona where they met many new friends and continued to be very active. Barbara even won a “Chili Making” contest (her secret ingredient was a pinch of chewing tobacco). Since they were missing family, they returned to Yakima. They enjoyed their last years with the three of our families, Uncle Mike, Uncle Denny, Aunt Donna plus their nieces and nephews.
We are most grateful to the Fieldstone Orchard West community for providing love and care for our mother in her final years.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in