Barbara Ellen Green much too swiftly has slid away from us. She passed away on May 3, 2022, at the age of 91. Barbara was born to Elsie (Perry) and Frank George on September 26, 1930. Barbara had a special bond with her father and spoke of magical summer weeks spent running in the woods and camping while Dad was fishing. During Barbara’s early years the family lived in several locations but always called Selah their home. Barbara graduated from Selah High School in 1948 and from Central Washington College with an emphasis in Home Economics and education with honors in 1952.
At Central she met the love of her life Don Green. They were married for almost 68 years. Barbara taught at elementary schools and appreciated her lifetime student and friend Kelly O’Neal. Barbara enjoyed her yard and garden, and she loved the neighbor girls who visited. Since 1997 her life was enriched with her amazing artistic friends and support of the ‘Anything Goes Fiber Artists.’ Thank you, Deborah Ann and all the other talented members. You have no idea how much joy you added to her life. Ken Rose, thanks for the best neighbor award and the new grapevine!
Barbara was preceded in death by her brother Bill George. She is survived by her husband and life-time partner, Don Green, son, Dave Green his wife Sarah, daughter Nancy Charron, her husband Johnny, and daughter, Carla Rosebrook; grandchildren: Maddie, Nate, Levi, Keith, Monica and Lisa and great-grandchildren Visalia and Talia, and sisters-in-law, Ginny, and Joann and nieces Shannon, Dawn, Susan, Pat and Pam.
Plans are to have a tree gifted, in Barbara’s name, to the Yakima Area Arboretum in honor of her love of nature and celebration of her life in July.
Thank you for the condolences, calls, cards, and shared memories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in