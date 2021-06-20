Barbara “Babs” Virginia (Lucas) Rankin

January 30, 1927 - March 5, 2021
Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Please join us for a “Celebration of Life” service to be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, 1 PM at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. Her family extends a welcome to all her friends from her many activities—church, fair, boating, tennis, gardening, bridge, labyrinth, & civic organizations to name a few. If unable to attend, please visit www.keithandkeith.com to view full obituary & share memories and condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, Yakima Area Arboretum, or a charity of your choice and sent in care of Keith & Keith Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In