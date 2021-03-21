Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Barbara “Babs” (Lucas) Rankin passed away at Chandler House on Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born January 30, 1927, to Samuel & Virginia Lucas in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her father worked for an organ company that sold large organs to theaters to accompany silent movies. Thus, Babs was born in & lived in several areas in short order—Hanover, PA; Chicago, IL; San Diego, CA. As the “talking movies” displaced the need for organs, her father changed careers to work as an accountant for large hotels in San Diego and Los Angeles.
They settled in La Canada, CA, where she attended grade school, then graduated from Glendale High School in 1944. One of her favorite childhood memories was riding her gelding horse “Buck,” sometimes with her younger sister Carol. During these years, Babs also developed a strong passion for water, be it seas or freshwater. She learned to swim fairly early and had vivid memories of swimming near Hotel del Coronado and playing at the beach near Point Loma. Throughout her life, she was famous for collecting & displaying beach sand, pebbles, rocks, and driftwood.
Off to college in 1944, Babs chose Washington State College, jokingly attracted to their “skiing on campus” claim. Ah, the Palouse Hills! In her junior year, she met Dick Rankin while playing bridge (another lifelong passion) in “the Cub” & after a whirlwind courtship, they were married on Valentine’s Day, 1947. They enjoyed a “weekend honeymoon” in Coeur d’Alene and it was back to school for Dick, but not for Babs. In her own words, she “never finished college, finding a husband first, and no regrets at not graduating.” Later that year, Dick earned his business degree and sought employment with either IBM, Standard Oil, or Firestone. The latter made the best offer, so both Dick’s tire career and the path to Yakima began.
After a few months of training in the Seattle/Tacoma Firestone offices, Dick was assigned to Moscow, ID, just a few miles from where they met at WSC! Post-war life was good in Moscow, allowing Babs & Dick to make many new acquaintances, several of whom became lifelong close friends. The family soon grew with the births of Del (1948), Ron (1949), & Becky (1951). Dick’s promotion to Firestone Store Manager in Yakima came in 1951 and the immediate family was completed with Tod (1953).
By then, Babs began volunteering—Red Cross swimming lessons, Cub Scout den mother, water ballet, YMCA adult swim (she really loved helping adults overcome their fear of water), Junior League of Women Club, & Wellness House, for starters. She also got very involved in politics, serving as a precinct woman for the Republican Party and working hard for the Goldwater presidential campaign in 1964.
In the late ‘50s, Babs & Dick began their boating career with a cartop aluminum boat for fishing at Blue Lake, north of Soap Lake. Quite a trick with four kids. Boating became a very important activity for the family and would last until the early 1990s, having run the gambit of ever-larger boats. In the late ‘70s, they graduated from a 23’ trailerable runabout Fiberform boat (the first named “BarDic,” as were all subsequent boats) to a La Conner-based cabin cruiser with a flying bridge. Babs really loved standing top-side near the windshield and feeling the wind rushing by while cruising. They eventually enlarged those boats twice, ending with a 32’ Carver.
Family & travel were always important to Babs. At least two weeks every year they travelled as a group to a variety of destinations. A common theme would be boating— Hidden Lake (northern Idaho, south of Coeur d’Alene Lake), Blue Lake, Lake O’Sullivan, Rimrock Lake, Lake Chelan, & Columbia River into Canada (before the dams). Road trips were also popular, be it to Yellowstone, British Columbia, Southern Idaho, Disneyland, or Sunriver. Later, in the “La Conner” years, each of the three adult children’s families living in or near Yakima would have an annual long weekend to some San Juan Islands destination. Babs & Dick also took each grandchild, at age 10, to a special destination of that child’s choice, such as Disneyland, Mt. Rushmore, or Washington, D.C. They also cherished their annual trip to the Poipu Beach area.
In the early ‘70s, Babs teamed up with her friend Gloria Irsfeld (the pair dubbed the “dynamic duo” in this endeavor) to chair the Home Arts Department at the Central Washington State Fair for 11 years. Babs then served on the CWSF Board for 12 years, from 1983-1994. Greg Stewart, longtime CEO of the CWSF, called her his “idea person” on the board.
Always a busy lady, she was an avid reader and had strong interests in crafting & gardening. Babs spent several years working part-time at Loo Wit Gardens—truly a labor of love! Other favorites included tennis, river rafting, dogs (over 40 years), and most recently, the study of the Missoula ice-age floods.
Babs was a member of Unity of Yakima Spiritual Life Center. In 1998, her spirituality led her to an interest in labyrinths and almost single handedly she created one at Gilbert Park. Anxious to share the tranquility labyrinths provided her, she also spearheaded them at Heritage University, Children’s Village, & Yakima Greenway (an Eagle Scout project). She was often referred to as “The Labyrinth Lady”!
She is survived by her son, Del (Sara) Rankin; her daughter, Becky McDonald; grandchildren Sean & Wynn (Ryan James) Rankin; Shelli (Norm) Hauk & Marcus (Courtney) McDonald; Kathleen (Erick) Fenske & Andrew Rankin; Natalie (Mike) Graff, Nikki (Kyle) Walters, Patrick, & Jenny Leigh Rankin, & seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dick; brother Roger & sister Carol; and sons Ron & Tod.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, Yakima Area Arboretum, or a charity of your choice and sent in care of Keith & Keith Funeral Home (902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.keithandkeith.com. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
