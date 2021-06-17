July 12, 1941 - June 11, 2021
On June 11, 2021 Barbara A. Hill lost her battle with dementia. Barbara was an amazing mother who always was supportive even if she did not agree. Her love of horses was second to none.
She had the most incredible work ethic, even digging post holes well into her 70s. She will be terribly missed. Barbara is survived by her brothers Cliff and Belinda Bardwell, Don Bardwell and sister Blanche and Gary Blaine; husband Mike Hill; children Clay and Kim Iriarte, Donovan and Debbie Iriarte, Dustin and Shannon Hill, Misty and Aaron Wise; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
No services will be held.
