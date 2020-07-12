Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
B. Cynthia Spratt passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1940 in Sherman, Texas. As a child she lived on the Texas Oklahoma border. Her whole family, parents, and siblings traveled by covered wagon. Her dad found employment in Wyoming. At the age of 10, Cynthia and her family traveled by train to Washington State, settling in Cowiche. J.P. Marley owned fruit orchards and her dad, Woodrow, took employment with Marley after the family was picked up from the train station upon arrival in Yakima.
Cynthia is a 1958 graduate of Highland High School. Upon graduation, she moved to Yakima and lived at the YWCA and graduated with a degree in Cosmetology, then advancing to Instructor of Cosmetology.
She married Ronald E. Spratt and together they had daughters, Cassandra in 1960 and Desiree in 1963. Ron and Cynthia moved to Everett where Ron worked as a machinist. Soon after, they moved to Naches to be closer to his parents. From Naches, Ron moved the family to Yakima. They then had another daughter, Heather in 1967. Cynthia worked from home and at the former Village Beauty School on Summitview. She spoke highly of Chris Fontaine, Aloha Gilluhuy, Barb Blair, and others. Then, a son, Lance arrived in 1970.
Cynthia was Bluebird Campfire Leader and there for us on short day trips to Camp Roganunda. Later, she made the dresses that Desiree and Cassie wore to Rainbow gatherings. She was active with Heather, making dresses for Job’s daughters.
Cynthia stopped cutting hair at the time of Heather’s passing on June 20, 1988. Lance was still a student at Eisenhower and cherishes the memory of Heather driving him to school in her VW Bug. Lance eventually had a son, Dwight Austin Spratt who we all called “Das”. Desiree has three grown children, Nickolas, Bruce, and Heather. Cassandra worked as a short order cook in Yakima and she cooked and processed fish in Alaska.
Mom, we will see you again. There will be no services at this time. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
