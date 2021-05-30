Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Autumn Lee Sansaver, born November 3, 1996 in Reno, NV, passed away on May 24, 2021.
Autumn was a beautiful, caring, energetic soul. In her short life, she touched many. Her heart was made of gold, as her obvious compassion for helping others and animals was so genuine. She was adventurous and absolutely loved anything to do with outdoors, from swimming, snowshoeing, hiking, and horseback riding. Autumn was tiny, but mighty with the most contagious, bubbly laugh that brought joy to others during their darkest times. Autumn was a social butterfly that adored all her family and friends.
Autumn is survived by her parents Randy and Jacque Sansaver, grandparents Colleen (Robert) Badgley and Michael (Maryella) Stoddard, brother Michael (Elizabeth) Sansaver, sister Kristine Vatshell (Brandon Woolen), step brothers Randy and Colt Sansaver, step sister Sierra Sansaver, aunts and uncles Kellie (Walt) Hyde and Aneta (Dale) Davis, cousins Jeremy Fields, Embrie Fields, Jacob (Ali) Fields, and Codey (Breanna) Hyde, niece Zoey Vatshell, nephews Weston Vatshell, and Braeden and Bryson Woolen.
Autumn reached for the stars and she is now among them with her nephew Colton Vatshell.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
