Aurora Fernadez Andres, 64 of Wapato, WA passed away on September 8, 2021 at Toppenish Nursing Home & Rehabilitation, in her sleep peacefully after a long battle with cancer. She was born on October 7, 1957 in Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur, Philippines.
Aurora was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita and Romeo Andres Sr. and her older brother, Ramon Andres, and her longtime partner, Ricky Chan. She is survived by her four sisters, Virginia Escobar and family, Nenita Garcia and family, Marissa Mercado and family, and Marlinda Dosono and family, and her only brother Romeo Andres Jr. and family.
Aurora will be forever remembered and loved by her siblings, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren.
Viewing and Mass will be held October 2, 2021 starting 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, WA.
