Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
August Earl Pearson passed away at home on July 20, 2021. He was born January 4, 1936 in Addy, WA to George W. and Frances M. Pearson. He married Gloria F. Frogner on August 15, 1959, and they had three children, Erik Pearson of Selah, Tim (Kathy) Pearson of Spokane, and Cindy Pearson of Bellingham.
Earl graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah where he was senior class Vice President in 1954.
Earl joined the Coast Guard as a young man prior to working for 41 years in the telephone industry for Pacific Northwest Bell and AT&T. He also served as Precinct Committee Officer for his home district. He was an active supporter and participant in his children’s activities in Selah School District.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria, his three children, and three grandchildren, Kaylee (Reed) Hopkins, Shaelyn Pearson, and Dylan Pearson, and his brother Bob Pearson, of Auburn. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lee Pearson of Wickenburg, AZ and Art Pearson of Seattle, sister Alice Christianson of Selah, and grandson Kenyon Pearson of Spokane.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ronald McDonald House of Spokane or The Heart Association and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
