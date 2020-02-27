Audrey Marquardt passed away February 24, 2020. She was born in Deer Lodge, MT in 1944. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years. She leaves behind a son, Rocky Marquardt of Yakima, a daughter, Regina Marquardt of Yakima, one brother, James Clay of Spokane, WA, many nieces and nephews, friends, and bingo buddies. At her request there will be no service. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home.
