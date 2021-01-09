Valley Hills Funeral Home
Athena Jewel Wapsheli, 23, of Toppenish passed away January 6, 2021 early Wednesday morning. A member of the Yakama Nation and descendent of the Nez Perce Tribe, born March 18, 1997 to Dianna Aleck and the late Archie Wapsheli Jr. She was born and raised in Toppenish, attended schools in Toppenish and Granger, and graduated in 2015 from Yakama Nation Tribal School. She has been working for the past four years as a lead in soft count at Legends Casino.
She loved the game of basketball and traveled all over the Northwest playing in indoor and outdoor tournaments. While attending Yakama Nation Tribal School, she was a part of the first basketball team to make it to the State Tournament in Spokane, Washington. She is the record holder for the most three pointers in the Yakima Valley for a single game.
She was a very happy loving person, who loved her children along with her nieces and nephews. She made a point to attend their functions such as their birthdays and sporting events.
Athena attended Satus Longhouse and was baptized at the Satus Shaker Church.
Athena is preceded in death by her father Archie Wapsheli Jr., paternal grandparents Catherine Higheagle and Archie Wapsheli Sr., maternal grandparents David Aleck and Melvina Thompson Aleck, aunts Brenda, Delvine, and Delina Aleck, Patricia Bennett, Arlene Wapsheli, and Valerie Wapsheli, uncles Alexander, Clayton, Johnny Wapsheli, Willard Nanpooya Jr., Jim Aleck Sr., Daniel Isadore, and Joe Aleck Sr. Survived by her three children, Leroy III, David Morrison and Katie Wapsheli-Morrison; her mother Dianna Aleck and sisters Tanya (Jarvis Sr.) Peters, Lynndel (Adonis), Tori (Glen Jr.) Wapsheli, Melannie (Charley) Belly, Rochelle Aleck, and Danielle Isadore; her brothers Archie III (Pasha), Lyle Sr. (Samantha) Wapsheli, Colten (Diane), Sterling Haney, Benjamin (Loretta), Shannon, and Randy Isadore, and Jim Aleck Jr.; her aunts Connie, and Alyne Aleck, Cheryl Eneas, and Chaz Bennett; uncles Tom Isadore, Dennis Jasway, Harry Queahapama, Raymond Sr., Randy Sr., Gordan Sr. Bennett; her nieces Talise, Paizley Wapsheli, Cloe (Christopher), Bree, Delina Peters, Laci, and Layni Wapsheli, and Gianna Lewis; and her nephews Isaiah, and Archie IV Wapsheli, Jarvis Jr., Canaan Peters, Lyle Jr., Lucas Wapsheli, and Leighton Lewis.
Dressing service will be Friday January 9, 2020 at 11 AM at Satus Longhouse, she will be there overnight and leave 8 AM to Beaver Cemetery.
