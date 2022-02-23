Valley Hills Funeral Home
Ascencion Carbajal, 83, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 23, 1938, in Jerecuaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Gabino Carbajal and Paula Machuca Carbajal.
Ascencion married Maria Catarina Gonzalez in 1971 in Mexico where they started a family. The family moved to Gruver, TX in 1980, then in 1986 they made Wapato, WA their home. Ascencion was a faithful, active, and devoted member of Templo Cristiano where he served in many ways he was appointed as part of the Board of Directors. He enjoyed serving the church, reading his bible, working on projects around the house, repairing cars, and taking many family road trips.
Ascencion is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria, and his children Gustavo (Bertha) of Mountlake Terrace, Margarita of Wapato, Cathy (Poncho) of Everett, Lili (Ramon Jr.) of Houston, and Joshua (AnaLisa) of Seattle. Along with his loving grandchildren, Ezekiel (Mariela), Samantha, Isaiah, Ramon III, Santana, Christian, Briana, David, Izrael, Romeo, Eleazar, Marilicia, and Zarai.
Service will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Templo Cristiano, located at 501 W 2nd Street Wapato, WA. Viewing 1:00 – 2:00 PM. Ascencion will be laid to rest at Reservation Community Memorial Park, immediately following the service.
The Carbajal family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the 3NW Staff at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and everyone who has shown love and support to our family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in