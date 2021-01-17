Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our beloved dad Arturo J. Espinosa Garcia, age 68, passed unexpectedly on January 07, 2021, in Yakima, WA. He was born on August 26th, 1952 to Agustina and Felipe Espinosa. In 1977 he married Malena Vasquez and together they raised three children.
He was a devout Catholic and had a lot of faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and the Virgen de Guadalupe. He was a hard worker all of his life and a devoted family man. He expressed his love and faith through music, singing, and playing guitar in the church choir, alongside his parents, siblings, children, and various family members. In many ways, music was his life. He enjoyed all genres of music, but playing mariachi was his passion, alongside his dad, brothers, and friends in the Mariachi Los Travadores since the late 1960s. He played many instruments and was always eager to teach and learn new material. Among one of his favorite songs was “El Cascabel” and his favorite music band that he listened to daily was “Los Tres Reyes.”
His hobbies included watching sports and playing baseball in various leagues. He loved wine tasting, road trips, and dancing all night.
He is survived by his three children, Isabel Espinosa, Anabel Westerlink, and Angel Arturo Espinosa, his five grandchildren Julian Espinosa, Alyssa Mejia, Natalie Mejia, Violet Westerlink, and Jaxon Westerlink. He is also survived by his 12 siblings, Alma Ramirez, Alfredo Espinosa, Susie Moreno, Valentin Espinosa, Lucia Espinosa, Philip Espinosa, Johnny Espinosa, Lidia Espinosa, Nidia Espinosa, Mike Espinosa, Carmen Espinosa, and Diana Espinosa.
A Viewing is planned for Monday, January 18th, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) followed by a Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at 1:00 pm, also at Shaw & Sons. The Funeral Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Arturo’s obituary on our website, www.shawandsons.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family.
