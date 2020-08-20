Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
It is beautiful to know that you have lived and left your mark, we thank God for having had you. You gave us an example to follow and we pray to God to enlighten us and help us stay united in your memory. You will always live in our hearts.
On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, we lost a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle, Arturo Cabrera Pimentel.
He was born in San Gregorio, Michoacán, Mx. on February 25, 1963 to parents Nicolasa Pimentel and Eulalio Cabrera. He was the sixth of eleven brothers and sisters. In the ‘80’s Arturo came to the United States and in Toppenish, Wa. was where he found his spouse for life, Maribel Esquivel. Together they had three children, Arturo Jr. (Turi), Saul (Sazu), and Anthony Micheal (Toño). His family grew with the birth of his three granddaughters, Alina Janay, Crystella Amari, and Annalicia Rose who he loved with all his heart.
Arturo had several jobs but his last was with Stadelman Fruit where he had been a group supervisor for seven years. Although he was a supervisor, he still helped his colleagues when they needed help. He always checked that they had water to drink and food for lunch. When he was not working he liked to go with his friends who had animals on their ranches and he loved being able to help with anything. Even if it was just cutting a tree or fixing something at home, he always tried to help. On Sundays, he was always out with his wife Maribel. They liked to go to the flea markets together or go to their local Mexican restaurant for a plate of menudo.
Arturo is preceded in death by his parents Eulalio Cabrera and Nicolasa Pimentel, his sister Alicia Cabrera, and his wife Maribel Esquivel-Cabrera. Arturo is survived by his children: Arturo Jr. (Sayra), Saul, and Anthony Micheal; his brothers and sisters (in-laws): Juana Cabrera (Domingo), Margarita Cabrera, Angelina Cabrera (Martin), Marta Cabrera, Martina Cabrera (Jose), Ana Maria Cabrera (Rafael), Jose Guadalupe Cabrera, Salvador Cabrera (Maria Elena), and Jorge Cabrera.
Viewing will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2 pm - 7 pm and his funeral services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, Wa. 98936). Burial to follow funeral services in Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish, Wa.
Es hermoso saber que has vivido y dejado huella, damos gracias a Dios por haberte tenido. Nos dejaste un ejemplo a seguir y rogamos a Dios nos ilumine y ayude a mantenernos unidos en tu memoria. Siempre vivirás en nuestros corazones.
El día Miércoles, 12 de Agosto, 2020 se nos fue un hijo, un hermano, un esposo, un padre, un abuelo, un tío, Arturo Cabrera Pimentel.
El nació en San Gregorio Michoacán Mx. el 25 de Febrero, 1963. Padres Nicolasa Pimentel y Eulalio Cabrera. Él fue el sexto de once hermanos y hermanas.
En los ‘80’s Arturo se vino a los Estados Unidos y en Toppenish Wa. fue donde encontró a su pareja de por vida, Maribel Esquivel. Juntos tuvieron tres hijos, Arturo Jr. (Turi), Saul (Sazu), y Anthony Micheal (Toño). Su familia creció con el nacimiento de sus tres nietas. Alina Janay, Crystella Amari, y Annalicia Rose que el quería con todo su corazón.
Arturo tuvo varios trabajos pero su último era con Stadelman Fruit donde llevaba 7 años como supervisor de grupo. Aunque era supervisor todavía ayudaba a sus compañeros cuando necesitaban ayuda. El siempre chequeaba que tuvieran agua para tomar y comida para la hora de lonche. Cuando no estaba trabajando le gustaba ir con sus amigos que tenían animales en sus ranchos y le encantaba poder ayudar con cualquier cosa. Si se ocupaba cortar un árbol o arreglar algo en casa el siempre trataba de ayudar. Los Domingos siempre andaba en todos lados con su esposa Maribel. Les gustaba ir juntos a la pulga o ir a comer un platito de menudo en el restaurante del pueblo.
Arturo es recibido en muerte por sus padres Eulalio Cabrera y Nicolasa Pimentel, su hermana Alicia Cabrera, y su esposa Maribel Esquivel-Cabrera. Arturo es sobrevivido por sus hijos; Arturo Jr. (Sayra), Saul, y Anthony Micheal. Sus hermanos y hermanas (familia política); Juana Cabrera (Domingo), Margarita Cabrera, Angelina Cabrera (Martin), Marta Cabrera, Martina Cabrera (Jose), Ana Maria Cabrera (Rafael), Jose Guadalupe Cabrera, Salvador Cabrera (Maria Elena), Jorge Cabrera.
Se velara el Viernes, 21 de Agosto, 2020 de las 2 pm - 7 pm y su funeral con ceremonia cristiana será el Sábado, 22 de Agosto, 2020 a las 10:30 am en Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, Wa. 98936). Después de su ceremonia será sepultado en el cementerio Elmwood en Toppenish, Wa.
