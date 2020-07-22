Valley Hills Funeral Home
“Yo soy el camino, la resurrección y la vida.”
La Familia Benítez participa con profunda pena el fallecimiento de nuestro muy querido, Arturo Benítez Con el amor de su esposa Margarita Benítez, y sus hijos Arturo Jr, Jesse, Juana, Yesenia, Gabriela, Rosa, Carmen, y Yasmin, sus 34 nietos, y 13 bisnietos.
Abuelo, es un privilegio haberte tenido como ejemplo. Quedas en nosotros para siempre.
Velacion tomara lugar, Miercoles 22 de Julio en Funeraria Valley Hills Capilla de Wapato (218 W. 3rd St., Wapato, WA 98951) de 12 pm a 6 pm. Servicio Funebre Jueves 23 de Julio a las 12 pm, igual en Funeraria Valley Hills de Wapato. Entierro tomara lugar inmediatamente despues de el servicio.
“I am the way, the resurrection and the life.”
The Benitez family announces with great pain the loss of beloved Arturo Benitez. He is lovingly survived by his wife Margarita Benitez, his children: Arturo Jr., Jesse, Juana, Yesenia, Gabriela, Rosa, Carmen, and Yasmin, 34 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Grandpa, it was a privilege having you as a role model. You are with us forever.
Viewing will take place Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Valley Hills Funeral Home Wapato Chapel (218 W. Wapato St., Wapato, WA 98951) from 12 pm to 6 pm. Funeral Service, Thursday 23 July at 12 pm also at Valleey Hills Wapato. Burial will follow immediately.
