Arthur William Prall, 80 years of age, passed away peacefully January 26, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer, surrounded by family, friends and caregivers at his home. Art attended Twin Pines and Palo Verde Valley high school in California where he met in his words his soul mate and wife of sixty years. Against the odds Art became an electrician in the 1960s. In addition, he also worked as a welder, drove trucks, farmed, owned a small business, was a bartender, animal trainer, car salesman and race car driver. Art did what it took to provide for his family. As a granddad, Pa attended nearly every grandson’s sporting events and activities.
Art was a loving husband, dad, granddad and friend to everyone, always available to help family or friends with household projects, car repairs etc. He was always called upon because of his ability to fix anything.
A human life is a collection of stories, but this obituary serves as a final telling of some of those stories Art would ask you to remember. He would say keep telling stories, it is our stories that unite us; it is through our stories we change the world. Art was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, his son and recently a daughter. He is survived by wife Sue Prall, daughter Mary Harris, son-in-law Fred Harris, three grandsons, Blake Harris, Drew Harris, and Jesse James Kindred, sister Henrietta Birdsong and a brother, Joe Prall.
