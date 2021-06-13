Valley Hills Funeral Home
Arthur Roy Wingate passed away Friday, June 4th, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow, with his family at his side.
Arthur was born October 21st, 1946 in Gainesville, Montana, to Orville and Eunice Wingate. His family moved from Arkansas to Yakima Valley in 1955. Arthur graduated from Davis High School in 1965. He joined the army in 1967 and was in Vietnam. In 1970 he met and married Marsha Lee, and they were married fifty years.
Arthur started working at Roza Irrigation District in 1973 until he retired. After a brief retirement, he worked for Department of Transportation for about 10 more years. He was a very talented artist, but only wanted to enjoy it as his hobby. He enjoyed reading, especially any that pertain to history. When we say he was one in a million, anybody who knew him would probably agree. There was no one else likes him. He had a rough exterior but a very gentle person who would go out of his way to help someone who is having problems.
He was surviving stage 4 lung cancer when he was diagnosed one year ago with an aggressive, rare bone cancer. Unfortunately, it was resistant to most treatments and very aggressive.
He is survived by his loving wife Marsha and two sons: Donnie Wingate (Tennessee) and Ryan Wingate (Yakima). He is also survived by his two sisters, Jane Evarts (Wapato) and Cathy Wildhelm (Tennessee); grandchildren Sierra Steinart (Texas), Austin Wingate (Tennessee), Qwame Wingate (Tacoma), Tulahni Wingate (Tacoma), and Preslie and Madyn (Tennessee). He has four great-granddaughters with a fifth one to be born in September, and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his brother Ray Wingate, and parents Orville and Eunice Wingate.
We are planting a tree, in Art’s memory, at the Arboretum by the Japanese garden. The plaque will be in place by September.
We will have a Celebration of Life at the Fruitvale Grange (2906 Castlevale Rd., in Yakima) on June 17th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers there is a great charity for bone cancer: SFA (Sarcoma Foundation of America) if you choose to donate.
The family would like to thank the hospice nurses and caregivers at Cottage in the Meadow, his doctors at North Star, Bonnie Kultgen and Dr. Marc at Quality Care, and all of his specialist that treated him.
Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In