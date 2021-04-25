Rainier Memorial Center
Arthur Morehead, 90, passed away on April 5, 2021 at home with his family after a long fight with his medical issues. He was born in Greeley, Colorado on July 9, 1930 to Charles and Louise Morehead. In his early 20s he married Mary Cordova and had 4 sons and 2 daughters: Arthur, Eugene, Richard, Nino, Lorraine and Barbara. He lived in the Greeley and Denver areas until he moved to Yakima, Wa. in the late 1950s. There he met Sharon Hert and had 3 sons: John, Joaquin (Keen) and Adam. During his life he worked in a variety of jobs, with the last one being an upholsterer. He was a funny guy who loved to laugh and always had a smile for others. Besides his family and friends his other love was Corvettes. He had 5 or 6 of them but his favorite and first was a 1964 split window. He was quite a collector of many things including shoes. He was always looking for the perfect pair. He spent a lot of time camping, not by choice but because that was where he could spend time with immediate and extended family. He also liked to spend summer afternoons sitting on the patio enjoying the view of the neighborhood. He loved spending time with his granddaughter Lachel Davis and grandson Devyn Harris and their families. He is survived by his wife Sharon; 3 sons, Joaquin of Yakima, Arthur and Eugene of Denver; 2 brothers, Richard and David of Yakima; 1 sister, Irene of St. Paul, Minn.; 1 granddaughter, Lachel Davis; 1 grandson, Devyn Harris of Kalama, Wa.; 3 great-granddaughters, Kalyn and Hannah of Yakima and Violet Harris of Kalama; 2 great-grandsons, Colby of Yakima and Ryker of Kalama; and numerous grandkids and great-grandkids in Colorado. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Anthony (Tony) and Pete; 2 sisters, Eva and Helen; 4 sons, Richard and Nino of Denver and John and Adam of Yakima; and 1 daughter, Lorraine of Denver. The family wants to thank Memorial Hospice and Aging and Long Term Care for all the help and support they provided Art and family.
