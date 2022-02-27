Smith Funeral Home
Arthur L. Pittillo, 93, was called home into the Lord’s loving arms on Tuesday February 22, 2022 at 9:46 a.m. Art was born at home May 27, 1928 in Huntington Park, CA to Clarence and Esther Pittillo. He was 1 of 7 children, 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Art’s grandfather gave all the grandchildren nicknames and Art’s was ‘Alibi Ike’ he said, “because I always had an excuse.”
Growing up during the Depression in the inner city of Los Angeles times were hard, he would recall that he and his brothers once tried to start a fire under the bed to get warm.
Art and his brothers were typical rough and tumble boys who fought, played and loved each other. Art adored his sisters and within the family he was the one everyone would look to for strength, advice and support, he was the steady one they could all depend on. One of his life verses he would share with family and friends in need was, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6.
He joined the Navy when he was 17. WWII was still on and he was sent to Hawaii till the end of the war, which was great because he loved to swim.
In 1950 Art met Laura Straub at Brittenbush Hot Springs, Oregon. After 2 weeks and 3 dates he married the love of his life. Art cherished Laura throughout their 71 years together. They loved to dance, their daughters Lynn and Kathy remember watching their parents square dance and their dad twirling their mom on the dance floor. He was a romantic and would bring their mom flowers for no occasion just because he loved her so much. He would say, “I’m a lover not a fighter.”
They lived in Southern California during the first years of their marriage and Art was a foreman for Nelson Roofing Company. Some of the roofs he did are still present on downtown buildings in Long Beach. It was during this period of his life that he and Laura made a commitment to Christ and joined the First Brethren Church. He also joined the Navigators and memorized scriptures. Hiding God’s word in his heart became the bedrock of his life. His faith could be seen in his optimistic and positive outlook on life even during tough times.
In 1962 Art and Laura moved with their 2 daughters to Sunnyside, Washington. Here they bought and ran Art’s Eastgate and Laura’s Cafe on the corner of Hwy. 12 and Edison. Art was a hard worker, generous, warmhearted and could converse with anyone. It was here his friendly outgoing personality really shined. Because of Art and Laura their business prospered and their reputation spread throughout the valley as the place to go when you needed a fill up, good conversation, or a great hamburger.
They were living on Lincoln Avenue in Sunnyside when an opportunity to buy 5 acres of grapes on Allen Road presented itself and Art’s dream of farming was realized. On the farm he taught his daughters how to prune, drive a tractor, irrigate and work together. In 1966 the family was surprised by joy! The unexpected birth of Art and Laura’s third daughter Trudy.
Art was an amazing father and he was always so proud of his daughters. He taught them by example how to love, work, play, and have faith in God. Memories of their father reading his Bible every night will forever be remembered.
Making time for fun was important to him. He made Friday nights date nights and he would take the family out to dinner. He took his family on many camping vacations; they would rent a rustic cabin at Lake Kachess and he would drive the boat while his daughters skied behind. Opening day of fishing he’d wake the family and off they’d go to the pot holes. Clear Lake and Crows Butte were also often frequented. Art enjoyed hunting and would ride his horse ‘Sunny’ into the Blue Mountains with his buddies to their hunting camp every year.
In 1974 Art and Laura purchased SPAR Farm along with his sister Ruthie and husband Jim, which was the fulfillment of his desire to farm full time. He gave the truck stop and restaurant business to his brother CJ and dived into farming with all his heart and he loved it! They retired in 1998 to Grandview, WA.
When Art took up golf he found his passion, he always purchased the family plan and after many years he was able to convince Laura to join him on the course. She was a natural and they became known as the Rambo couple, competing in many tournaments throughout the Northwest. After the girls were grown if winters lasted more than three weeks they’d throw their clubs in the trunk and drive south till they found warmer weather and a golf course. During 54 years of golfing Art hit 2 holes in one but he was most proud of his wife hitting 3!
Art treasured his family above all things. When two of his daughters moved to Alaska he and Laura would make the trek every year to see their 11 grandchildren up there. The excitement and anticipation of their grandparents coming was hard for the grandkids to contain. Art and Laura always brought fresh fruit with them; apples, cherries, peaches, and corn with them which was rare in Alaska. Time spent with his grandchildren in Alaska was always an adventure. He caught a 130 pound halibut with the help of his grandsons on one trip. If you were to ask his grandchildren about a memory of their grandparents visits a common thread would be the love their grandparents showed for one another.
Art and Laura’s daughter Trudy stayed in Sunnyside so they were able to have the joy of going to all their granddaughters sporting events and sharing in their lives as they grew up. Fishing together at Sekiu was a yearly event.
Art showed his faith, love, and affection through actions of kindness and generosity throughout his life. All his daughters remember many times him quoting his favorite Bible verse to them found in Ephesians 2:8-9: For by grace are ye saved through faith and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.
His pride in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew no bounds. He carried a list in his wallet of the names and birthdates of all of them and would pull it out to share with anyone who would listen.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Pittillo; one sister, Ruth Rothwell (Jim); daughters Laura Lynn Singer (Lincoln), Kathy Louise Casey (Bill), Trudy LaRue Long (Jeff); 13 grandchildren including 9 grandsons and 4 granddaughters: Joshua Bos (Tanya), Jacob Bos (Launa), Jordan Bos (1980-2006), Lara Long (Cliff), John Bos (Kimi), Justin Bos (Shayla); Jewel Addison (Nic Williams), Andrew Casey (Kylin), Stephen Casey (Melissa), Peter Casey (Stacey), Joseph Casey (Lauren); Julie Long Bosma (Steven), Katie Long Pulawa (Shai); 18 great-grandsons, 4 great-granddaughters and many nephews and nieces.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA, with burial to follow with Military Honors at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Art’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
