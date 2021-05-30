Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Arthur Joseph Wentz passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on May 25, 2021 at the age of 90. Art was born in Boudle, South Dakota on August 22, 1930 to George and Julia Wentz.
Art served in the Navy from 1949-1950 continued with five years of service in the Reserves.
On December 11, 1951, Art married Mary Elizabeth Moree in Yakima WA. They made their home in Wapato and raised five fantastic kids and the family grew from there. They enjoyed traveling, horse racing and life itself. They were very involved in the Catholic Church, with St. Vincent’s through the church, and Art was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. Art and Mary were married for 62 years before she passed away in 2013.
The Wentz family was blessed in October 2015 when Art married Diane Hood. The Wentz family grew again with the addition of Diane’s three children. Together, Art and Diane continued their involvement in the Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to our hospice nurse Madison and her team.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Church on Tieton Drive in Yakima, WA. A private interment will follow at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Art can be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church or Memorial Hospice of Yakima and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
