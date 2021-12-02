Arthur “Jim” Fredrick Boucher was born in Yakima April 30th, 1936 to Russell & Lela (Brown) Boucher. Then came Mike, then Robin. Art was the eldest so he helped his dad in the orchard that they owned. He worked in the warehouse and delivered apples after work in Seattle. He was drafted in the Army and was sent to Germany as a medic, and belonged to the sister unit that Elvis was in. There he spent 3 years. He later went to Texas; then Vietnam. There he was a senior medic and was part of one of the bloodiest battles. He lost 42 men and had 248 wounded before he was wounded 3 times. He was sent to the hospital in Saigon where General LaPase pinned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart with 4 clusters on him. He returned home and worked as a repiratory therapist. While working in the hospital he built a store at Cannon Lake. He was also hospital maintenance, and ran an exotic game farm for Tom Benson and General Motors. Then he went to work for HydroTech as a general foreman for the western states (California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, et cetera). Then he went to work for the the biggest hop ranches in Yakima as a foreman. He later helped his folks in the antique shop (one of the oldest in Washington). He met Joann and started his own construction company. They moved to Republic to retire.
He leaves behind his wife Joann, son Tony, step-son Archie Calkin, Raeann (Terry) LaBerge, brothers Mike (Pat) and Robin (Janet), aunt Billie Lee, favorite niece Robin (Bob) Mandth, favorite nephew Jayson Boucher, plus cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by all. His ashes will be interred at Medical Lake VA Cemetery.
