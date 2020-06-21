Valley Hills Funeral Home
Arthur Gilbert Cox, born January 17, 1940, left his family and joined his wife and the Lord Jesus on June 15, 2020. Arthur was born in Carnation, WA. As a young man he worked construction with his father… traveling America. He married his sweetheart, Barbara Mason. June 14, 1958. Together they started a family and he became a wonderful dad to three children then an amazing Papa to four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Arthur lived in Grandview, WA most of his life. He never met a stranger and made friends fast with his big heart. He worked hard all his life and retired from Hanford. Retirement did not slow him down… he was an inventor and woodworker, making beautiful furniture. Arthur was full of adventure and his motto was “On the road again.” Whether it be by cruise ship, motor home or car, he was always ready to go. He loved to fish and camp with family and friends. Arthur is survived by his sister, Marcia Udd of Raymond, WA and three children, John Cox of Sunnyside, WA, Cindy Howe of Prosser, WA and Linda Page of Kennewick, WA, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cox, his parents, Arthur and Alice Cox, and five sisters, Alma Thunem, June DeZwager, Maxine Marshall, Debbie Burns, and Alycia Rule. No funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers please take someone you love on an adventure and create a beautiful memory.
