Arthur Duane Bunger Sr.

October 16, 1937 - April 19, 2021
Art Bunger answered God’s call when he walked through the gates of Heaven on April 19, 2021 pain free of bone cancer.
Art was born in Ellensburg on October 16, 1937 to Jesse and Alice Bunger. Growing up in Ellensburg, he attended College Elementary School, Morgan Jr. High and graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1955.
While attending Central Washington University and working as a police officer for the Ellensburg Police Department, Art raised his two children, Jessie and Butch. When health issues forced him to leave EPD, he taught Police Science classes at Yakima Valley College. He enjoyed teaching, and his students were special to him.
Art met the love of his life, Nona Buchanan, in 1972, when she registered for Police Science classes at YVC. Art and Nona were married in 1975 and enjoyed 45 wonderful years together. He was the happiest spending time with Nona and his dog, Riley. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling stories and jokes to make people laugh. Art also enjoyed singing, fishing, building model airplanes and reading.
Art is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved son, Art (Butch) Bunger Jr., his brother Gary Bunger, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and step-dad Russ Wines.
Art is survived by his devoted wife, Nona; daughter Jessie (Dave) Sobczak; granddaughters December Bell and Megan (Reed) Stefanic (and future great-granddaughter Addison); grandsons Christopher (Corrina) Kroll and Duane Bunger; great-grandchildren Chelsea (Robert) Ikola and Quinten Simmons; sister-in-law Darlene Bunger; brothers-in-law Larry (Cindy) Buchanan and Karl (Cheri) Buchanan; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and best friends Ken and Judy Pless.
At Art’s request, there will be no service. Art would be honored if memorial donations were made to the Yakima Humane Society or animal rescue organizations in his memory.
Rainier Memorial Center is entrusted with the arrangements.
