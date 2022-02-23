Arthur (Dan) Craigen

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Arthur (Dan) Joseph Craigen, beloved husband, step-father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, age 78, joined his beautiful bride in heaven on February 3, 2022. He passed away in his paradise, Maui where he and Mary Jane had spent every winter for over the last 30 years. He was born in New Brunswick, Canada on May 24, 1943, to Alberton (Bert) and Bettie Craigen.
Early on Dan served in the Navy. Following his short service in the Navy, Dan had a successful sales carrier at McKesson that allowed him to travel around and build up client relations. After a number of years working for McKesson he had an opportunity to purchase a company of his own, ABC Forms, working as a print broker.
Still having the opportunity to travel around, Dan beat down doors and built up his cliental. Often being turned away one or two times, he wouldn’t give up and the once reluctant purchasers couldn’t help but to become mighty fond of Dan building friendships that would last for years. Outside of work, he loved to travel the world, go boating, play the drums, throw dice, and he had a song for every occasion! But none of this would have been near as much fun without his best friend, Mary Jane.
While Dan was a successful business owner, he was an even more successful husband. Dan met his wife Mary Jane Herke in Yakima when they were neighbors who were unaware of each other until one night when they saw each other in their respective kitchen windows. They were married on New Year’s Eve in 1967. He was Mary Jane’s biggest fan as he watched her succeed in her very advantageous and successful career as an insurance agent.
He is survived by his step-son Robert Newell, grandchildren Casi (Jimmy) Watterson, Chantel (Cody) Swallow, Braden Newell, three great-grandchildren, Stran Watterson, Carter Watterson and Foster Swallow, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane Craigen, his parents Alberto (Bert) and Bettie Craigen, and his favorite Aunt Kay.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901) followed by Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
