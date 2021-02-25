Arthur “Art” Hedrick Belch, 84, passed away Feb. 22, 2021. Born in Ellensburg in 1936 to Harold Elliot Belch Sr. and Ruth Hedrick Belch, he graduated in 1959 from Central Washington College of Education with a degree in Education, earning a master’s degree a few years later.
As a young man, Art worked at the family’s wholesale candy and tobacco business, and also at several Ellensburg gas stations until graduating from Central. From 1958 to 1964, he served in the Washington National Guard rising to the rank of sergeant. He spent six months on active duty at Fort Ord, Calif., earning numerous commendations for combat training and marksmanship. He later served in the Ellensburg and Toppenish National Guard units. He credited this service for helping him grow in maturity, instilling discipline and deepening his love of country and fellow man.
In 1959 he moved to Yakima where he spent the next 30 years teaching 7th, 8th and 9th graders at Washington and Wilson junior highs and Eisenhower High. Teaching was his most important activity, but fishing and woodworking were close behind.
Just prior to retiring from teaching in 1989, he purchased a cabinet shop and began his second career. As owner of Art’s Custom Cabinets for 10 years, Art turned his favorite hobby into a successful business, designing, building and installing over 200 kitchens in Central Washington homes as well as shipping complete kitchens to Japan and Hawaii. Dozens of projects involving commercial and government contracts, as well as hundreds of custom pieces of furniture, displays, countertops, etc., were produced by Art and his employees. They took pride in each one.
He was also active with the Northwest Steelheaders Council of Trout Unlimited, including serving as Yakima Chapter president for two terms and state vice president for two years. Art loved fishing with his wife, Bonny, in British Columbia, where they spent many days with good friends in beautiful surroundings.
Art met Bonny who was an activity assistant at the nursing home where his mother spent her last several years. They fell in love and married in 1996. Bonny went to work in the cabinet shop and in 1999 they retired.
Art and Bonny volunteered their labor and compassion for 15 years at the Union Gospel Mission, helping pick up bakery, dairy and other products to sustain the homeless and the hungry. He never tired of talking about the dedication and generosity of the businesses, volunteers and staff who make the mission work. Art found great reward physically and mentally working at the mission and credited the experience as life-changing.
Art was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings and their spouses, Dr. Harold “Bud” and Melanie Belch Jr. and Ann and Joseph Troianello; and a stepson, Greg Hardison. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonny of Yakima, his son Joel Galbreath and wife Jessica of Yakima; two stepsons, Michael Coyner and wife Carole of Victoria, B.C., and Don Scroggie of White Swan; and a stepdaughter, Michelle Werts and husband Glenn of Yakima. In addition, he is survived by grandsons Benjamin, Caden, James, Jonathan, Justin, Matthew and Tyler and granddaughters Allyson, Jenifer, Nickole, Paige and Hannah. Other survivors include several cousins, nephews and nieces, and several special former students with whom he had kept in touch over the years, including Lisa Pallas (Miller).
Art’s wishes were that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Union Gospel Mission in his name, or to the charity of your choice. His ashes will eventually be placed next to his parents at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg.
Art compiled a “semi-original” poem he wanted included in his last words:
In life, we all make a lot of mistakes,
Too bad we can’t have some retakes!
But no matter, nothing beats a really good try!
So don’t let life just up and pass you by!
I hope to go to God with faith and love in my soul,
And if there is hurt, mine or yours, He will console.
We have shared this great and beautiful earth He created,
I leave it with many friends and memories top rated!
But now, it is time to go to a better place.
I’ll be there to greet you, with God’s grace.
“I will remember you. Will you remember me?
Don’t let life pass you by. Weep not for the memory.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In