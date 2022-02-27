Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Arnold Winfield Haubrich, born July 24, 1937, in Yakima, Washington, passed away at the age of 84 on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Willow Springs Care nursing home. Arnold is survived by his sons Anthony (Toni) Haubrich, Joseph (Tammy) Haubrich, daughters Joyce (John) Gray, and Carisa (Michael) Adams; sisters Dolores (Ken) Currie, Liz (John) Haubrich Serl and brother Eugene Haubrich along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arnold was preceded by his wife Jan, parents Michael and Virginia Haubrich, his brother Michael Haubrich and son Sandy Haubrich. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
