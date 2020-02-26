Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Arnold (Jake) Lee Burton, 72 years young, passed away on February 9, 2020, at his home.
Jake was born on March 12, 1947 in Yakima to James and Carolyn (Sauve) Burton. He attended Selah High School, graduating in 1966. After graduation Jake was drafted into the army and served in Vietnam for 14 months. After an honorable discharge from the army he returned to school and graduated from Perry Technical School as an electrician. He worked for many years in the Yakima valley.
Jake lived a very private life. He loved the outdoors and spent time there as often as he could. He loved his 2 daughters and his son very much. Jake was very generous and gave to many charities such as the St. Jude’s Hospital, the Red Cross and many groups that represented our veterans just to name a few.
Jake was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn “Carrie” Burton and his father James “Jim” Burton.
He is survived by his daughters Tracy Sanislo and Kim McBride, and a son, Shannon Burton, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and his brothers James and Jarvis Burton and their families.
A celebration of Jake’s life will be held at a later date. To leave a note for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
