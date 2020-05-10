Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Arnold C. Frazier, also lovingly referred to as “Butch,” passed away on May 4, 2020 unexpectedly from heart complications. He was born in Yakima, Washington on June 11, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Rosetta Frazier and sister Myrna Larrison. He is survived by his bride Patricia A. Frazier, whom he married on October 26, 1963, as well as his two children, Scott Frazier (Shari) and Sandy Frazier (Omar), his brother Ron “Cotton” Frazier, and his three grandchildren, Christopher Smith (Randi), Robert Frazier, and Claire Frazier, and his two great-grandchildren, Alexia A. and Alexander C. Smith. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arnie graduated from West Valley High School in 1958 and immediately joined the U.S. Navy, where he served honorably for 28 1/2 years, mostly in San Diego, CA. He was a Vietnam veteran, who during his service earned numerous medals and accolades, and retired as Master Chief. Upon retirement, he brought his family back to his hometown of Yakima and was an active member of VFW Post 379, serving on the funeral team.
He had a great love for baseball, road trips and family get-togethers. He coached his children in baseball, and later enjoyed watching his grandson and great granddaughter play as well. He took his son and two grandsons on a whirlwind baseball tour of games from New York to Boston and Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame. He was well known for his BBQs. Nobody could run the BBQ quite like he could! He was generous, loving and caring. He was a wonderful husband, dad, granddad, and great-granddad. He provided for his family and wanted nothing but the best for them. He will be dearly missed but we know we will see him again.
The family hopes to hold a service with full military honors when possible. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
