Arlette Y. Whitefoot Foust (73) of Wapato, WA passed away October 6, 2020, at Yakima Memorial due to health complications. She was born June 27, 1947, in Nespelem, WA to her parents Frank Whitefoot and Maxine B. Lewis.
She graduated H.S. in Sacramento, CA, then attended Beauty College. She married Glenn Foust Jr. on May 18, 1981, and they raised her two children. She worked for the Sundown M. Ranch in White Swan as a cook for many years, then went to work at Jeld Wen Inc. She also worked for Yaka-Mart store as the Manager, then went on to work for Yakima Waste Systems in Granger, WA till her retirement in 2013.
She was a breast cancer survivor and a fighter. She loved to travel and go to the beach, watch her grandkids play sports and rodeo, and loved to be in the mountains camping and picking huckleberries with her daughter and family.
Arlette is preceded in death by her parents, husband, nephew and 3 brothers and 1 son. She is survived by her son William “Bill” Hickey (Tamera), daughters Tricia Estrada (Stewart) Marie & Becky Hickey,Lavern Sampson (Jared); grandkids: Joan Hoptowit, Stewart Estrada (Selena), Joshawa Estrada (Griselda), Tabitha Hickey (Kolbie Sr), Tricia Hickey (Damian), Ekko & Ashalena Estrada; 2 great-grandkids, Kolbie Lewis Jr. and Kimberly Lupercio; sisters: Corlene Gigi Woodward (Hollis), Mary Stout, and Edna Yoke; brothers Frank Whitefoot (Jan), Greg Whitefoot, Anthony Whitefoot (Roanna), and Jonathan Whitefoot (Sandy); and all nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Mom/Grandma was loved by many and she will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.
Services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA. Starting at 9 am with Rosary and viewing from 9-12 noon at her request she will be cremated and wanted nothing big, just short and sweet.
We want to thank the Da Vita nurses Rachel Clayton and Sara Lundburg and Dr. Licht for all their help and training for her Hemodialysis and praying with her.
