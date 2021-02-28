Arlene Rae Flemister was born May 6, 1934, in Wichita, Kansas, to Raymond and Frances Bernice (Jones) Swett. The family moved to Yakima, Washington, where Arlene would meet Bill Flemister. The two fell in love, married, and raised three children together. Arlene worked as a legal assistant at a law firm and loved the work she did there. She was able to skillfully balance being a career woman and taking great care of her family and home. The home was well-ran by Arlene, everything organized, neat and tidy, with a welcoming feel to all who entered.
Arlene and Bill owned a vacation home at O’Sullivan Lake in Moses Lake, Washington, and the family made wonderful memories there over the years. Bill would take the grandsons fishing for perch and the kids loved to spend time with their grandparents at the lake and at their home. In her free time, Arlene enjoyed knitting and sewing.
Arlene was an intelligent and strong woman, the head of her household, feisty, outspoken, and lacking a filter, but everyone that knew her never doubted the love she had for those around her. Looking past her sometimes intense exterior, it was easy to see that she loved her family deeply and always meant well for those she cared about.
Arlene was married to Bill until his passing in 2014. Eventually she relocated to Oregon to be near family until her passing at the age of 86, on February 21, 2021, in Salem, Oregon. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, her brother, one daughter, one grandson, and one great-grandson. She is survived by her son Michael and her daughter Leslie, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
