Arlene Mae Altena, 86, was born in Grangeville, Idaho on November 12, 1933.
She passed away in Yakima on September 5, 2020 from congestive heart failure and vascular dementia.
Arlene is survived by her children – Lynn (Gale), Lorrie (Bill), Sherry (Randy) and Bill; grandchildren – Leanne (Denny), Mike, William (Kristen), Nick (Vanessa), John, Stephanie (Mike), Alex (Caitlyn), Mary, Beth (Mick) and Chloe; great-grandchildren – Abby, Isabelle, Isaiah, Annabelle, Liam, Madelynn, Carter, Jackson, Nova, Odin, Colt and Emmy. She is also survived by her brother Don (Pat) Willey, sister Kay Newman, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband John, granddaughter Jessica, parents Norman and Lorene Willey, sister Elaine James, and brother-in-law George Newman.
Arlene was a longtime member of the Grace of Christ Church (formerly First Presbyterian Church).
Many thanks to the staff and friends at Fieldstone Orchard West for your loving care and friendship for our Mom and Grandma.
Viewing will be on Wednesday Sept. 16, from 4 pm - 8 pm, at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. Family graveside service will be on Thursday, Sept. 17th at 1 pm at West Hills Memorial Park (Covid rules apply).
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
