Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Arlene Joyce Dahl, age 86, passed away on December 6, 2021 in her daughter’s home. She was born to Harley and Hazel Halsey on February 23, 1935, in Yakima, Washington.
Arlene spent 30 years at Yakima Police Department, working in the detective unit. She became good friends with women from the Police Department; they were the fab four. Alice, Nina, Lorraine, and Arlene had many years of adventures together. After retirement, she worked six years at the prosecutor’s office, working with Jeff Sullivan.
She officially retired in 1998 and spent many years visiting any casino that was in her reach. She spent so much time at Legends Casino that she was known by almost all the employees. Arlene also loved the time she got to spend with her children in one of her most loved places, Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Arlene was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Harley and Hazel Halsey, her brother, Dick Halsey, and her ex-husband, Dale Dahl. She is survived by her children, Rick (Carol) Dahl, Vicky (Mark) Jones, and Randy (Bev) Dahl, four grandchildren, Miranda (Izzy), Justin (Nicole), Kortney (Justin), and Codi (Alex), four great-grandchildren, Caila, Tanner, Layla, and Sawyer, one nephew, two nieces, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
At Arlene’s request, there will be no formal service. She wanted to be taken on one last trip to Cannon Beach, which will be at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
You were so loved! We know you will watch over us until we meet again.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in