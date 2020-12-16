Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Arlene Jetton, 80, of Yakima, went home on December 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by those who loved her.
Arlene was born April 2, 1940 in Protem, Missouri to Burl M. Riddle and Thelma Clarkston Riddle. She worked as a fruit packer for many years before working as a barista for Memorial Hospital. She married Charles L. Jetton April 6, 1958 in Yakima, and they had four children together. She enjoyed reading, gardening, coffee, and most of all, being with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and “mema,” and will forever be remembered for her loving heart and infectious laughter.
She is survived by a son, Charles Raymond Jetton of Yakima; two daughters, Nancy Weaver of Yakima and Deborah (Vance) Fischer of Spokane; five sisters and one brother, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jetton, her son, Tom Jetton, her parents, four brothers and one sister.
A private Graveside Service will be held for immediate family members. A Memorial and Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for Saturday, April 3, 2021. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
